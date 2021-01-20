David Adler: Removing a president

The 25th Amendment was ratified in 1967. It represented a long, bipartisan effort, led, principally, by Sen. Birch Bayh, D-Ind., to protect the country from a crisis of succession in the event that the president was unable to discharge the duties of his office, possibly because of a medical issue such as a stroke or heart attack or other serious events. Under the terms of the amendment, the vice president, and a majority of the Cabinet, could determine that the president was unable to perform the duties and responsibilities of the office and, therefore, he should be removed from power. The president could challenge it in writing within four days. At that point of contention, Congress would have up to 21 days to determine whether the president should remain in office.

The checks and balances in this amendment — the Bayh Amendment — have been widely praised, although some have wondered whether it might be used, that is, abused, by opponents of the president to dislodge him from office. We recognize that every constitutional power is subject to abuse, which is why our constitutional system builds in numerous checks and balances to guard against arbitrary acts that might harm the nation.