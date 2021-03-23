David Adler: Protecting freedom of speech

As we have seen in our recent discussion of tests employed by the U.S. Supreme Court to determine the parameters of speech afforded protection under the First Amendment, the great dilemma confronting our nation occurs when speech appears to incite serious, unlawful conduct.

Here’s the problem, in a nutshell. It is a fundamental premise of democracy that citizens should be able to express their political views, particularly criticisms of governmental acts. Yet, society also has the right to protect itself from the commission of crimes. Criminal conduct, as we know, is punishable under law. But what about speech that encourages or incites people to break the law? At that point, speech assumes the form of conduct. Is that constitutionally protected speech?

In Schenck v. United States (1919), Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes introduced the Clear and Present Danger Test and held for the Supreme Court that Schenck’s flyers, which encouraged people to resist the draft in World War I, were not protected by the First Amendment. Congress, Holmes wrote, has the constitutional power to provide for the common defense, which entails authority to enact both selective service laws and bans on the use of the postal system to undermine the draft. Schenck’s speech was not protected by the First Amendment since it intended to “bring about the substantive evils that Congress has the right to prevent.”