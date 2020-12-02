David Adler: Presidential power scrutinized

That historical canvas included as well the myth that, in foreign affairs, the president is Zeus, the repository of constitutional authority to control American foreign policy without congressional participation. Unfounded and sweeping claims of executive privilege have kept Congress and the American people in the dark about White House initiatives that lack legal authority and threaten the national interest. Executive orders and executive agreements have undermined the crucial role assigned to Congress in the conduct of American foreign policy, and laid waste to the separation of powers and checks and balances. Presidential circumvention of the Senate’s power to advise and consent, especially in treaty making and appointments, has exalted executive power at the expense of legislative power and oversight responsibilities. The litany of executive offenses against the Constitution is long and shocking.

The American citizenry, it may be said, has become virtually inured to assertions of presidential power and missives from the White House. Some claims, including the power of a president to pardon himself, find no support in our constitutional architecture, and should be dismissed, except for the novelty of the assertion. Others — the advancement of absolute immunity from prosecution — lack merit, but require consideration because of their repetition and entanglement in Article II provisions.