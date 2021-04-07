David Adler: Personalizing the U.S. Constitution

Together, the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution form what Gunnar Myrdal called the “American Creed.” The declaration, written in eloquent, glittering generalities, invokes the Deity and inalienable rights, speaks of self-evident truths and asserts the right of revolution in the event that government grows tyrannical. It reflects passion, drama, hope and certitude. It speaks of majestic ends, which Abraham Lincoln characterized as the “sheet anchor of the republic.” It is relevant, personal and present. No wonder the masses gravitate to its trumpet call. The declaration is warm and emotionally available.

If, for Americans, the Declaration of Independence is poetry, the Constitution is prose. The declaration supplies the ends, the Constitution the means. But let’s be fair to the Constitution, which, while it lacks the elegant expressions and grand language that shape the declaration, is not without its own glory, creation story and unique standing in the history of the world.