David Adler: Peaceful transition of power an American hallmark

Failure in this duty would inflict lasting harm to the republic, and to the ideals of those who created it.

David Adler is president of The Alturas Institute, created to advance American Democracy through promotion of the Constitution, civic education, equal protection and gender equality.

Send questions about the Constitution to letters@bismarcktribune.com and he will attempt to answer them in subsequent columns.

This "We the People" series is provided by the North Dakota Newspaper Association and Humanities North Dakota.