David Adler: Origins, purpose of free speech clause

The guarantee of freedom of speech, central to Americans’ participation in self-governance and the life of the nation, is secured by the First Amendment of the Constitution. Ratified in 1791, the Free Speech Clause provides: “Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech.”

The right to freedom of speech is derived from English law and tradition. At the time of the drafting of the Bill of Rights by the First Congress in 1789, and its ratification by the states two years later, it was understood by the framers that free speech, like every other provision in the Bill of Rights, is subject to some degree of regulation. That is, while there is no “absolute right” of freedom of expression, the extent of permissible governmental regulation of speech has been debated ever since.

Among the founders, there was broad agreement that the Free Speech Clause prohibited prior restraint, that is, advance censorship of publication, thought, expression or inquiry.