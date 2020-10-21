David Adler: Originalism and Judge Amy Coney Barrett

The allure of originalism — the enforcement of the will of the people as manifested in the ratification of the Constitution—is compelling. Judges are expected to refrain from imposing values not found within the four corners of the Constitution. But resort to originalism depends on the adequacy of historical materials to illuminate the intentions of the framers of the Constitution. If, for example, the records of the Constitutional Convention were consumed by fire, originalism would be impossible.

James Madison’s reliable notes on the debates in the Constitutional Convention constitute the primary source of what was said there. They shed light on many issues that are relevant to our time, but not every issue that comes before the courts can be answered by resort to history. Yet, where the historical evidence is clear and decisive, the Supreme Court said, it is entitled to great weight and respect.

The implementation of originalism may not please its advocates, particularly those committed to expansive executive power. For example, a Supreme Court full of originalist justices would uphold the exclusive authority of Congress, not the president, to initiate war on behalf of the American people because the framers, to a man, agreed that the war power was vested solely and exclusively in Congress.

The same court would rule against the claim of executive privilege because the framers never discussed the asserted authority and, to the extent they did discuss governmental secrecy, they reserved to Congress, not the president, the power to determine what information might be withheld from the American people. The framers, moreover, made no provision for presidential immunity from arrest or conviction; therefore, an originalist court would be required to rule against a presidential assertion of such authority.

David Adler is president of The Alturas Institute, created to advance American Democracy through promotion of the Constitution, civic education, equal protection and gender equality. Send questions about the Constitution to letters@bismarcktribune.com and he will attempt to answer them in subsequent columns. This "We the People" series is provided by the North Dakota Newspaper Association and Humanities North Dakota.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0