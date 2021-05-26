David Adler: Nullification: Old wine in new bottles

The doctrine of nullification, a pernicious pillar of southern resistance to the federal government in the 19th and 20th centuries, promotes a constitutional theory that was emphatically rejected by the framers of the Constitution when they cast the Articles of Confederation into the ash can of history.

Legislators across the country have resurrected this discredited doctrine and have introduced legislation that, in one way or another, would assert state authority to declare “null and void” federal laws and executive orders with which they disagree. In essence, these measures would create, variously, state legislative committees, tribunals and councils on federalism that would possess sweeping authority to convene a meeting and thereby halt efforts by states to comply with, or enforce federal acts, which they believe to have exceeded the power of the federal government.

The power of a few legislators who serve on these tribunals could be exercised to prevent compliance with laws that govern any part of our lives. In substance, a handful of men and women would be substitutes for the historic method of challenging federal laws and acts in courts of law.