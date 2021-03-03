David Adler: May government curtail free speech?

Each of these measures reflected a congressional determination to provide for the common defense and ensure our national security. Each of these measures was attacked as an unconstitutional infringement on the rights of Americans. These episodes shined a bright light on the fundamental values underlying freedom of speech and the functions it plays in a democratic society. This deep inquiry has led to a summary of free speech principles that has been embraced ever since.

First, freedom of speech is considered essential to the development of human personality and potential. The right, indeed, the need, to express oneself and communicate with others, to engage in discussion and debate, is integral to the fulfillment of our character and dreams as human beings. Suppression of speech therefore suppresses one’s individual growth and violates one’s dignity and integrity. From this viewpoint, freedom of expression is not merely an end in itself, but also a means of achieving other goals.