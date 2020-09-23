David Adler: Improving civil dialogue in the November election

Fourth, as we strive for a better, more civil and informed dialogue on the issues of central concern to voters in the forthcoming election, let’s avoid the use of terms that are dehumanizing. Let’s speak of “undocumented immigrants” rather than “illegals. ” That pejorative characterization may appeal to a segment of voters, but it debases their human existence, and ignores the valuable work that they perform and the many contributions that they make to our society, culture and economy.

Fifth, let’s ask candidates, and citizens everywhere, to resuscitate the practice of common courtesy and civil tones and refer to others, where appropriate, as Mr. and Ms.

Let’s agree that themes of civility and courtesy require of us all a measure of restraint so that we do not misrepresent the views and positions of those whom we oppose. That practice serves only the cause of confusion and deliberate distortion. Rather, let us hear in the public square a fair representation of the views with whom we disagree. What a concept!

If we can implement but a few of these ideas, we’ll all feel better about our politics.

David Adler is president of The Alturas Institute, created to advance American Democracy through promotion of the Constitution, civic education, equal protection and gender equality. Send questions about the Constitution to letters@bismarcktribune.com and he will attempt to answer them in subsequent columns. This "We the People" series is provided by the North Dakota Newspaper Association and Humanities North Dakota.

