David Adler: Impeachment trial of Senate

Soon private citizen Donald Trump will become the first former president to face a Senate impeachment trial, almost a year to the day when, as President Trump, he was acquitted by the Senate on Feb. 5, 2020, of two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

On this second go-round, citizen Trump may not be so lucky. Unlike the first trial, when Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was the lone Republican to vote with Democrats to convict President Trump of committing impeachable offenses, expectations are growing for additional Republican votes to convict the 45th president of the United States. The rationale for voting to convict an ex-president is to vote to “disqualify” him from ever holding any office of the United States again.

How rare is all of this? Consider that in the entire sweep of the 240-year history of the United States, only three presidents — Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump — have been impeached by the House of Representatives and faced trial in the U.S. Senate. All three were acquitted by the Senate, meaning that in each trial, the constitutional requirement of two-thirds of members present to convict and remove a president was not met.