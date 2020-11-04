David Adler: Expectations of our newest justice

President Theodore Roosevelt was beside himself when his nominee, Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, two years after joining the court, voted against the administration’s anti-trust policies. Roosevelt told a press conference that he “could carve out of a banana a judge with more backbone than that.” President Franklin D. Roosevelt expected that Justice Felix Frankfurter would be a “flaming liberal, but turned out in many areas to be a rank conservative.”

President Dwight D. Eisenhower could relate to Truman’s disappointment in the performance of Justice Clark. Ike believed that his nomination of California Gov. Earl Warren would bring to the Court a reliable conservative. However, Chief Justice Warren proceeded to lead what scholars have described as the “Warren Court Revolution,” a roughly 15- year period in which the Court overturned numerous precedents, including landmark rulings involving civil rights and liberties. Eisenhower characterized the nomination of Warren to the bench, as “the biggest damn mistake” of his presidency. He harbored similar regrets about his appointment of Justice William Brennan, whom many regard as the intellectual leader of the Warren Court.