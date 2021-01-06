David Adler: Electoral College not designed for reversal

The vice president’s purely ministerial role, devoid of substantive powers to tamper with the results, was fortified by The Electoral Count Act of 1887, enacted to prevent a recurrence of the turmoil that surrounded the presidential election of 1876. This statute, part of the law of the land, denies to the vice president authority to ignore, discount or otherwise throw out the votes of a particular state. The statute directs the vice president to open “all certificates and papers purporting to be” electoral votes.

This statute also imposes sharp constraints on congressional temptation to reverse the outcome of the Electoral College vote. An objection to the results of the vote in a particular state by a member of one of the chambers requires an objection to the same state by a member of the other chamber. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has stated that he will object to the results of the election in Pennsylvania. He will have the support of one or more republican members of the House, which will serve to trigger in each chamber of Congress a two-hour debate on whether the electors of Pennsylvania will be accepted by Congress.