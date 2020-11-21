David Adler: Constitution assures election intrigue will end

Whatever course President Trump decides to follow, federal law and constitutional provisions will govern the conclusion to the 2020 presidential election.

A federal law — 3 U.S. Code, section 5 — requires states to resolve any disputes six days before members of the Electoral College meet Dec. 14 to cast their ballots, based on the outcome of the election results in their respective states. This statute means the deadline for settling disputes in 2020 is Dec. 8. Thus, the nation may need to wait for nearly a month longer before the Electoral College fulfills its constitutional duty and casts the votes that will make Joe Biden the 46th president of the United States.

The constitutional right of Americans to choose the form of government for our nation, and the men and women who should be placed at the helm to carry out solemn duties and responsibilities, is what Thomas Jefferson called, “the ark of our safety,” indispensable to carrying out the will of the people. This precious right, hardly available to many on our planet, even in the 21st Century, will not be deterred by delays. That would greatly please those who founded our nation.

David Adler is president of The Alturas Institute, created to advance American Democracy through promotion of the Constitution, civic education, equal protection and gender equality.

This "We the People" series is provided by the North Dakota Newspaper Association and Humanities North Dakota.