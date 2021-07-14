David Adler: Congressional term limits: Light from the 22nd Amendment

The debate surrounding proposals for term limits on members of Congress would benefit from a reminder of the reasoning behind the 22nd Amendment, which imposed a two-term limit on the presidency. That amendment is now 70 years old. Although small pockets of voices advocating its repeal can be heard from time to time, polls show that Americans, with good reason, believe strongly in the merits of that fundamental change in the Constitution.

Constitutional history can be a useful guide in a nation’s decision-making process. The same assertions and circumstances that convinced the American people to amend the Constitution in favor of term limits for the presidency might persuade the citizenry to amend it for the purpose of limiting the number of terms that people may serve in the House and the Senate. In any case, the debate about congressional term limits will be better informed by the experience of the 22nd Amendment.

The 22nd Amendment states that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice,” or more than once if that person has occupied the office for more than two years of a term to which someone else was elected, but unable to complete because of death or disability.