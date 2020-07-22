Charles M. Blow: Where is the outrage?

As The Washington Post reported last week:

“Trump in recent weeks has been committing less of his time and energy to managing the pandemic, according to advisers, and has only occasionally spoken in detail about the topic in his public appearances. One of these advisers said the president is ‘not really working this anymore. He doesn’t want to be distracted by it. He’s not calling and asking about data. He’s not worried about cases.’”

Trump is simply putting his head in the sand and attempting to wish the virus away, or lie it away, or let it take its victims until there are no more to be had.

And he doesn’t seem to want to know the true impact of the virus, nor does he want the public to know.

As The New York Times reported Saturday, Senate Republicans had crafted a proposal for yet another round of pandemic aid, this one including billions for more testing and contact tracing, as well as money for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes for Public Health, but the White House balked at these funding measures.

This obstruction will lead to more Americans dying.