Charles M. Blow: Where is the outrage?

Charles M. Blow: Where is the outrage?

{{featured_button_text}}

It never ceases to amaze me how more people aren’t outraged, shocked and disgusted by Donald Trump’s cruelty and malfeasance.

Nearly 140,000 Americans are now dead because of the COVID-19 pandemic and more than 3 million have contracted the disease. Furthermore, our outlook in this country is dire: Cases are surging and the number of dead continues to climb.

This is still the first wave; a second wave could simply pile on and be catastrophic.

And yet, Trump’s cronies are attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, demanding that all schools reopen in the fall even as the virus rages, and continuing to tell the lie that the reason we have more cases is because we have more tests.

Trump has so completely politicized the pandemic that people now routinely refuse to wear masks in public places, insisting that being compelled to wear them is an infringement on their rights.

Republican lawmakers for their part offer only the mildest contradictions to Trump’s deadly leadership, if they offer any at all.

Young people are now gathering at bars and parties, exhausted by isolation, and no doubt having absorbed some of the myth that they are invincible and the pandemic will be fleeting.

But instead of demonstrating leadership and doing the simplest and most effective things he could do — insisting on a nationwide mask order as well as ramping up testing and contact tracing — Trump appears to be doing the opposite.

As The Washington Post reported last week:

“Trump in recent weeks has been committing less of his time and energy to managing the pandemic, according to advisers, and has only occasionally spoken in detail about the topic in his public appearances. One of these advisers said the president is ‘not really working this anymore. He doesn’t want to be distracted by it. He’s not calling and asking about data. He’s not worried about cases.’”

Trump is simply putting his head in the sand and attempting to wish the virus away, or lie it away, or let it take its victims until there are no more to be had.

And he doesn’t seem to want to know the true impact of the virus, nor does he want the public to know.

As The New York Times reported Saturday, Senate Republicans had crafted a proposal for yet another round of pandemic aid, this one including billions for more testing and contact tracing, as well as money for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes for Public Health, but the White House balked at these funding measures.

This obstruction will lead to more Americans dying.

Not to mention that the White House proposal for the new bill includes “eliminating a proposed $2 billion allocated to the Indian Health Service, which is responsible for providing medical care to more than half of the nation’s tribal citizens and Alaska Natives, who have been devastated by the pandemic and are particularly vulnerable to the virus,” according to The Times.

Add to this the fact that the administration has said that it might continue to separate children from their parents and hold the parents in detention facilities, even after a federal judge ruled that children should be released because outbreaks of COVID-19 had rendered conditions at the facilities unsafe and unconstitutional.

But the Trump administration has countered, “The remedy for a constitutional violation of conditions of confinement is to remedy the violation, not to release petitioners.”

Add to that the fact that the Trump administration submitted a brief last month asking the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act in the middle of this pandemic, which would eliminate coverage for as many as 23 million vulnerable Americans.

And add to that the fact that earlier this month, as the Times reported:

“The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations that the United States will withdraw from the World Health Organization, a move that would cut off one of the largest sources of funding from the premier global health organization in the middle of a pandemic.”

And recently, the Trump administration told states to stop sending their coronavirus data directly to the CDC and to send it instead to the Department of Health and Human Services. As CNBC reported last week, “Previously public data has already disappeared from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website” following the move.

So again I must ask, where is your outrage? How is this happening? How is it being allowed to happen? Real people, Americans, are being allowed to get sick and die while Trump plays a political game. How long can this continue?

Charles M. Blow writes for the New York Times.

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Commentary: Federal agents deployed by Trump spirit away protesters. What country is this?
Columnists

Commentary: Federal agents deployed by Trump spirit away protesters. What country is this?

Taking a page from the playbooks of autocrats around the globe, President Donald Trump has deployed federal agents to patrol the streets of Portland, Oregon, where, dressed in camouflage uniforms that identified them only as "police," they have reportedly used tear gas to dispel protesters - and more darkly, cruised the city in unmarked vans in search of suspected protesters before spiriting ...

Jay Ambrose: Carlson and Duckworth — their first debate
Columnists

Jay Ambrose: Carlson and Duckworth — their first debate

Tucker Carlson, a good-looking guy, bright, charming and the most popular attraction on cable TV, is also politically incorrect enough to send big-time advertisers fleeing purchases from his 4 million nightly viewers. He sometimes goes beyond this defamed preference for frankness by turning downright foul, and recently exercised this talent when he called Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of ...

+10
Commentary: We must protect the fall election
Columnists

Commentary: We must protect the fall election

If Donald Trump is to be stopped from becoming President for Life, democracy activists must win this fall's election protection "trifecta" - restore the voter registration rolls, make it possible for everyone to vote by mail and guarantee a fair and accurate ballot count. The odds are formidable. In 2000, 2004 and 2016, Republicans deregistered millions of potential voters in order to put ...

Commentary: The Supreme Court — again — shamefully makes it hard for Americans to vote
Columnists

Commentary: The Supreme Court — again — shamefully makes it hard for Americans to vote

On Thursday the Supreme Court, responding to an emergency appeal, issued an order that will make it impossible for thousands of former prison inmates convicted of felonies to vote in Florida's primary election. It's an ominous ruling in an election year already thrown into confusion by the COVID-19 pandemic and haunted by the specter of partisan disputes about voter fraud and voter ...

Commentary: Mask wearing: Maybe you have a right to put your health at risk, but not that of others
Columnists

Commentary: Mask wearing: Maybe you have a right to put your health at risk, but not that of others

"I don't need a mask!" declared the San Diego woman to a Starbucks barista. The woman apparently believed she had a right to enter mask-free, contrary to the coffee bar's policy. A surprising number of Americans treat expectations of mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic in a similar way - as if these expectations were paternalistic, limiting people's liberty for their own good. They ...

Commentary: The problem with meat
Columnists

Commentary: The problem with meat

Eating meat has long been a part of the American national identity, but this tradition has had devastating consequences for public health. As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, the tide may finally be turning toward healthier alternatives. "The pandemic is poised to usher in the biggest retreat for global meat eating in decades," Bloomberg News recently reported. Beyond Meat, the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News