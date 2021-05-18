Charles M. Blow: The long tail of COVID-19

The coronavirus and HIV are different from each other in countless ways. One is relatively easy to transmit and the other relatively hard. One lacks the social stigma of the other. One can kill in weeks while the other tends to kill over time. Vaccines for one are available for free, while treatments for the other can still be prohibitively expensive. But they both cause deadly infectious diseases that have hit vulnerable communities harder.

When HIV was believed to largely affect gay white men, many of them in big liberal cities and some of them famous, there was quite a bit of energy and media attention centered on finding a cure or treatment.

As treatments were developed and became widely available — including those that prevented transmission — infection rates among white people declined dramatically. So did media coverage. But at the same time, infection rates among Black people increased and still remain at epidemic proportions, even though treatments exist.

Could the same thing happen with this virus? Although there has been progress toward vaccine parity, Black and Hispanic people have received a disproportionately smaller share of vaccinations than have white people. Part of that is because of hesitancy, but part of it is also because of lack of access.

As NPR reported in April: