Charles M. Blow: Allies, don’t fail us again

Charles M. Blow: Allies, don’t fail us again

{{featured_button_text}}

In 1964, during what was called Freedom Summer, over 700 mostly white young liberals descended on Mississippi to help register black voters.

The attention that effort generated helped convince the powers in Washington to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

In fact, white liberals were involved in many parts of the civil rights movement, in participation, organization and funding.

But the backlash was quick. A New York Times survey conducted just months after the Civil Rights Act was passed found that most white New Yorkers believed that the civil rights movement had gone too far.

Two years later, when Martin Luther King Jr. moved to Chicago to begin the Chicago Campaign to push for fair housing, he was met by vicious, violent protests from white mobs and resistance from many of the same white legislators who had supported the Civil Rights Act.

At one protest King was hit so hard by a rock that it knocked him to the ground. As the Chicago Tribune reported, a riot broke out that day:

“At least 30 people were injured, some by a hail of bricks and bottles accompanied by racial epithets. Some counter demonstrators were clubbed by baton-wielding police officers. More than 40 people were arrested when a crowd of whites blocked adjoining streets and cursed the police, several of whom were hurt.”

King would say after the riot, “I have seen many demonstrations in the South but I have never seen anything so hostile and so hateful as I’ve seen here today.”

In a 1967 speech at Stanford, King bemoaned:

“I’m convinced that many of the very people who supported us in the struggle in the South are not willing to go all the way now. I came to see this in a very difficult and painful way. In Chicago the last year, where I’ve lived and worked. Some of the people who came quickly to march with us in Selma and Birmingham weren’t active around Chicago. And I came to see that so many people who supported morally and even financially what we were doing in Birmingham and Selma, were really outraged against the extremist behavior of Bull Connor and Jim Clark toward Negroes, rather than believing in genuine equality for Negroes.”

Many of the white liberals who supported the movement had been moved by embarrassment, moved by images of cruelty rather than the idea of genuine, equitable inclusion.

White allies had disappointed, once again.

One of the most hopeful and heartening features of the current protests has been the images of people of all races, in this country and around the world, openly supporting anti-racism, carrying Black Lives Matter posters and using more sophisticated language in discussing the matter of state violence against black people.

The challenge here is to sustain the current sentiment and not let this version of Freedom Summer be yet another moment when allies fail.

We must make sure, make a statement, that this is a true change in the American ideology and not an activist-chic, summer street festival for people who have been cooped up for months, not able to go to school or graduate, not able to go to concerts or bars.

This is not the social justice Coachella. This is not systemic racism Woodstock. This has to be a forever committed, even after protest eventually subsides.

Once again, many white allies, to some degree, have been moved by the embarrassment at intransigence and by the image of public cruelty, in much the same way as it happened in the 1960s.

This feels bigger; it is bigger.

But we must resist efforts to simply pacify and quell, to simply stop the awful images. We must strike at the root: that the entire system operates in a way that is anti-black, that it disadvantages and even punishes blackness, that part of your privilege is built on my oppression.

We will have to come to see and accept that this system of oppression has been actively, energetically designed and deployed over centuries, and it takes centuries of equally active and energetic efforts to dismantle it.

We must make ourselves comfortable with the notion that for the privileged, equality will feel like oppression, and that things — legacy power, wealth accumulation, cultural influence — will not be advantaged by whiteness.

Walter Mondale, who was a young senator from Minnesota in the 1960s, seemed to agree, saying: “A lot of Civil Rights was about making the South behave and taking the teeth from George Wallace.” But, he continued, Fair Housing “came right to the neighborhoods across the country. This was Civil Rights getting personal.”

How will our white allies respond when this summer has passed? How will they respond when civil rights gets personal and it’s about them and not just punishing the white man who pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck? How will they respond when true equality threatens their privilege, when it actually starts to cost them something?

Charles M. Blow writes for the New York Times.

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: America is at its breaking point and white women still won't stop frivolously calling police on black people
Columnists

Commentary: America is at its breaking point and white women still won't stop frivolously calling police on black people

Americans of all stripes are taking to the streets to protest the unjust killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police - and the larger issues of police brutality and institutional racism in our society. The vast majority of Americans support these protests. But if you're white and among the paltry 14% of people who don't, one might think the recent international humiliation of ...

Commentary: Confederate monuments institutionalize racism. Take them all down. Now
Columnists

Commentary: Confederate monuments institutionalize racism. Take them all down. Now

A racist civic sculpture celebrating white supremacy was taken down off its pedestal on Tuesday in Alexandria, Va. The action, dramatic and long overdue, represents a sliver of light piercing the current gloom. The bronze figure of a lone Confederate soldier, positioned to face due south, had stood for 131 years in the city's historic core, just seven short miles from the White House and eight ...

Speaking out:
Columnists

Speaking out:

On May 22, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum issued a heartfelt plea to North Dakota residents to not turn the wearing of face masks into a “sense…

+6
Commentary: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don't understand the protests? What you're seeing is people pushed to the edge
Columnists

Commentary: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don't understand the protests? What you're seeing is people pushed to the edge

What was your first reaction when you saw the video of the white cop kneeling on George Floyd's neck while Floyd croaked, "I can't breathe"? If you're white, you probably muttered a horrified, "Oh, my God" while shaking your head at the cruel injustice. If you're black, you probably leapt to your feet, cursed, maybe threw something (certainly wanted to throw something), while shouting, "Not ...

+10
Commentary: Black Lives Matter. Do buildings?
Columnists

Commentary: Black Lives Matter. Do buildings?

Does the destruction of buildings matter when black Americans are being brazenly murdered in cold blood by police and vigilantes? That's the question that has been raging on the streets of Philadelphia, and across my architecture-centric social media feeds, over the last few days as a dark cloud of smoke spiraled up from Center City. What started as a poignant and peaceful protest in Dilworth ...

+10
Commentary: There can be no getting along without reform
Columnists

Commentary: There can be no getting along without reform

For decades, video cameras have captured incidents of police brutality involving people of color. Yet despite this documented record of cruelty, our criminal justice system has failed to bring justice and accountability to victims and policymakers have failed to end racial injustice across America. Now, in the midst of protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, we are ...

+10
Commentary: Protesters who try to ban cameras miss the point of the First Amendment
Columnists

Commentary: Protesters who try to ban cameras miss the point of the First Amendment

"No recording allowed! Stop recording now!" It took a moment to register that the bullhorn admonishment was directed at me. I'd just parked my car and walked up to the edge of Oz Park near Lincoln Park High School in Chicago, where a couple hundred young people were gathered on a hill for the start of a march downtown to protest the killing of George Floyd. As I often do, especially when I'm ...

Commentary: Evangelicals can't bridge racial divides with reconciliation overtures alone
Columnists

Commentary: Evangelicals can't bridge racial divides with reconciliation overtures alone

Evangelical leaders hesitated to criticize President Donald Trump after he ordered police and military authorities to use tear gas and rubber bullets to remove peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park near the White House so he could get his picture taken in front of nearby St. John's Episcopal Church. Trump's purpose in creating the photo op was not immediately clear, but it hardly seems a ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News