The North Dakota civic community – especially county auditors – heaved a sigh of relief when the sponsoring committee of a restrictive voting proposal was withdrawn from the Office of the Secretary of State.

The move averted the unnecessary waste of thousands of dollars of state and county money. The effort proved to measure sponsors that elections are more complicated than they had thought. For them, it was a learning lesson.

If carried to a statewide referendum, the measure would have lost with around 25% of the vote. Looking at the history of past efforts by the Legislature to restrict voting, that large loss could have been expected.

The people of North Dakota have fought off numerous attempts by the Legislature to curtail voting and have faithfully resisted curbing voting rights.

The drafting of the proposal was poorly done. In fact, to clarify the measure the Office of the Secretary of State drew up a summary of the measure that was the longest in election history.

At the outset, the proposal was a loser. It struck out in a dozen different directions, leaving it vulnerable to criticism from a variety of quarters.

This happened to the proposed constitution – a historic document – in 1971 because it suggested a number of changes subject to attack. A coalition of right-wing conservatives and labor unions defeated the proposed constitution, each for reasons of their own.

For no good reason, the sponsoring committee of the election proposal assumed that North Dakota is suffering from voter fraud. The only fraud that occurred was innocently perpetrated by a farmer who lived in town and thought he could vote in town and also in the township of his property.

Frightened by the electronic tabulating equipment, the committee proposed going to paper ballots. It is a proven fact that manual counting of ballots results in more errors than could the modern counting equipment.

Director Barry C. Burden of the Elections Research Center at the University of Wisconsin noted that the recount of the presidential election in Georgia required thousands of ballot counters working long shifts took a week and millions of dollars to complete.

North Dakota is one of the few states that subscribes to the long ballot – scores of elective officials plus initiated measures and legislative proposals. For North Dakota, hand counting paper ballots would snarl election results for weeks.

Unfortunately, Donald Trump is the person who created the idea that election fraud was rampant. In his best efforts, he found nothing. But finding nothing did not erase the thought from the minds of many voters who still believe there is election fraud.

Elections are conducted by state and local governments. If states and local governments can’t be trusted, then democracy is in danger. There has never been reason in North Dakota to question the integrity of administrators.

Most election workers are underpaid and overworked community volunteers. To believe the system is corrupt is to believe that your neighbors working at the polls are dishonest.

Hopefully, the sponsoring committee will just let the proposal die an infamous death.