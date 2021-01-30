Omaha beats UND 5-4 to earn NCHC split

OMAHA, Neb. -- Isaiah Saville turned aside 43 shots as Nebraska-Omaha held off North Dakota to gain a split in their National Collegiate Hockey Conference weekend series.
Five different players notched goals for the No. 9-ranked Mavericks in a 5-4 victory over No. 2-ranked UND at Baxter Arena.
North Dakota outshot Omaha 47-27 but the Mavericks cashed in on three of five power-play opportunities to bounce back from a 6-2 loss in the series opener on Friday night.
Saville stopped 17 shots in the first period, 10 in a scoreless second and 16 in the third as UND kept applying pressure in a late comeback bid. Adam Scheel finished with 22 saves for UND.
Nebraska-Omaha struck early as Chayse Primeau took a long pass from Kirby Proctor and beat Scheel with a backhand on a breakaway, making it 1-0 Mavericks at 8:29.
Omaha made it a two-goal cushion as Nolan Sullivan pounced on a rebound in front of Scheel and scored a power-play goal at 12:05.
North Dakota’s Shane Pinto scored with the man advantage at 14:48 to trim the deficit in half. Pinto’s 10th goal of the season ended UNO’s streak of 50 consecutive successful penalty kills.
Jasper Weatherby tied it up for UND off assists from Grant Mismash and Jacob Bernard-Docker at 17:31.
Jonny Tychonick struck on a power-play goal against his former team with 11 seconds remaining in the first period to give Nebraska-Omaha the lead at 3-2.
Taylor Ward scored on a tight-angle rebound shot at 4:51 of the third to give Omaha a two-goal lead.
North Dakota pulled back within a goal as Ethan Frisch scored at 7:53 to make it 4-3.
Kevin Conley’s power-play goal with 4:03 remaining gave Omaha back a two-goal lead.
Pinto scored with 14 seconds left with Scheel pulled for an extra attacker, pulling North Dakota within a goal but Omaha held on for the win.
Nebraska-Omaha (10-5-1) travels to Denver next weekend. North Dakota (13-4-1) has next week off before hosting Denver on Feb. 12-13 at Ralph Engelstad Arena.