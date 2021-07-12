Olympics unlikely to cool off red-hot Lynx

The Lynx head into the Olympic break as the hottest team in the WNBA, winners of seven straight games.

Did the break come at the wrong time? No. Because this wasn’t simply some team running hot. This is what some expected out of Minnesota this season.

After a slow start that can be written off to an influx of new players, late arrivals from overseas and unfortunate injuries, the Lynx hit their stride — as they often do under coach Cheryl Reeve — and started to roll.

Entering the season, many considered the Lynx a WNBA Finals “dark-horse” pick. It made sense considering the deep run the young core made into the playoffs last season along with the notable offseason acquisitions.

The why for the optimism was on full display over the past few weeks. You see the team’s depth of elite talent. If Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier weren’t eating opponents up inside, Kayla McBride was splashing triples from the perimeter. Layshia Clarendon, a veteran guard signed early in the season out of necessity, has proven to be the steadying force in the backcourt that has helped steer the ship in the right direction.