(AP) -- U.S. Olympic champion sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, according to an autopsy report obtained by multiple outlets.

Bowie, a former 100-meter world champion and three-time Olympic medalist, was found dead in her Florida home on May 2 after authorities were asked to perform a welfare check. She was 32.

According to the autopsy report from the Orange County (Florida) Medical Examiner's Office, Bowie was estimated to be eight months pregnant and in active labor at the time of her death.

Medical officials said possible complications Bowie had included respiratory distress and eclampsia, USA Today Sports reported, citing the autopsy.

Bowie won all three of her Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio Games, taking silver in the 100 meters and bronze in the 200 and running the anchor leg on a 4x100 team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner to take gold.

After finishing second in the 100 meters in Rio, Bowie won the race at the world championships in London a year later.