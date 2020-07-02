Oklahoma State will not fire Gundy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy's job is safe.

University president Burns Hargis and Cowboys athletic director Mike Holder both announced Thursday night that Gundy will remain the head football coach following an internal investigation.

On June 15, a picture of Gundy in a controversial One America News Network T-shirt emerged on social media, angering his players. Star running back Chuba Hubbard tweeted that he would not participate in team activities until changes were made. Several current and former players showed support for Hubbard.

Later that night, Gundy and Hubbard delivered a video together, but Gundy did not apologize. Gundy posted an apology video the next day.

In April, Gundy caught national attention for his comments supporting OAN Network -- a far-right, pro-Donald Trump cable news network rated by Media Bias/Fact Check as being "not a credible news source."

That also did not go unnoticed by his players.

But Holder and deputy athletic director conducted an internal investigation throughout the past few weeks. Holder and Weiberg determined Gundy needed to invest more in relationships with his players. They said they found "no signs or indication of racism."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0