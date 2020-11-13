Officials identify 4-year-old girl killed in Hebron fire

Morton County authorities have identified the girl who died in a Nov. 3 apartment fire in Hebron as 4-year-old Talia Soucy.
Rescuers entered through a ground-floor bedroom window to remove Soucy, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The two-story building was engulfed by smoke and fire when Hebron firefighters and the Morton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call about 8:45 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. Firefighters removed an elderly woman and a boy -- a twin to Soucy -- from the apartment, which is where the fire started.
The woman was airlifted to a Bismarck hospital, officials said. The boy was taken by ambulance. Updates on their conditions were not immediately available Friday.
Two of four units in the building were occupied. A man was removed from another unit but did not require medical treatment, authorities said.
The fire was still under investigation.
