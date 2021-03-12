Officials authorize woman's return to Oregon to face kidnapping charges

A judge and two governors have signed documents authorizing the transporting of a Washington woman from North Dakota to Oregon to face kidnapping charges.

Alison Crawford, 49, who also is known as Alison Crawford-Bylenga and Alison Bylenga, was arrested Jan. 9 by Beulah police, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

Crawford lost parental rights to her daughter through a court judgment. She traveled in September from Washington to Oregon to get the 7-year-old child and then fled, officials said.

Williston authorities relayed a tip to Beulah police that the woman was hiding in the area. She was living in a home purchased under an alias before the child was kidnapped. Authorities believe she was planning to cross into Canada near Columbus.

The child was returned to the custody of her father.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed a governor’s warrant on Feb. 10. Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford signed the North Dakota document March 3. South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen on Tuesday signed an order giving Oregon officials custody of Crawford.

