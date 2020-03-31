Odorizzi trying to stay sharp

Instead, Odorizzi will spend the afternoon in a closed private gym in Tampa, Fla., doing a social-distance workout with teammate Tyler Clippard and a personal trainer. The two Twins righthanders have an appointment to play catch nearly every day, Odorizzi says, part of his new program to maintain the arm strength he had built up in February and early March.

“I’m doing some long toss just about every day, and I’m doing a bullpen [workout] regularly. And once a week, I’m going to pitch a quote-unquote game, five innings of 15 pitches or so each, using all my pitches, with a break in between,” Odorizzi said. “I was already up to 70 pitches, and I want to hover around that mark, so whenever we get an estimate of when we’re going back to work, I’ll probably only need two starts to get ready. A five-inning outing, a six-inning outing, then I’m ready to go.”

He also hopes to visit the Florida Baseball Ranch near Orlando, if it’s safe and possible, to throw from a force-plate mound and get some extra input on his mechanics.

“I’m not really taxing my arm and my body as much as the season would. I’m not overdoing it,” Odorizzi said. “But I want to stay in that good spring shape so I can start strong again.”