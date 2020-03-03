Odirizzi does best work out of sight

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi said after his first start of spring training recently that he was likely to continue his work on the backfields. True to his word, he worked away from the big crowd at Hammond Stadium on Tuesday, throwing a 52-pitch simulated game.

Odorizzi spent his time working on his offspeed pitches, and said the backfield was the best place to do it because he can work without having to worry about the count or recording outs.

"Over there you're like, 'Alright, I need to get outs. I need to get through the inning, whatever it may be so you kind of revert back to what you might not want to work on at the time, I guess is the right way to put it," Odorizzi said. "I'm always a fan of doing this. It's always good. I'm getting data as I'm doing it as well, too, so I'm getting feedback instantly, and we're kind of talking about it, so it was good for adjustment purposes."

The Twins are content with Odorizzi working away from game action for most of spring training, where he prefers to remain as unseen by opponents as possible. Pitching coach Wes Johnson and fellow starter Rich Hill were among the observers of Odorizzi's work on Tuesday.