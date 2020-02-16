Not the first rodeo for new Twins pitcher Bailey

Bailey used to be into roping, dabbled in cow horse competitions and wis versed on the Western-style disciplines, and any rodeo events. But he enjoys riding the most.

He kept horses outside of Cincinnati, where he spent the first 12 seasons of his major league career. He also has a horse in Arizona, where the Reds train. He spent last year with the Royals and Athletics, who both train in Arizona as well, so he could go for rides.

“I have three horses,” Bailey said. “One that is pregnant. One I’m selling -- he needs a job and I didn’t bring him here. And the one that is in Arizona.”

None of the horses will join him in the Twin Cities this season, leading to his concerns about not having a riding outlet available. He figures he will eventually hook up with Twin Cities horse owners, and perhaps that will lead to some opportunities.

“This is the first year in probably about 10 years I have not traveled with horses, actually,” Bailey said. “It has been a little bit of a change. It’s a good thing I have a dog [a Catahoula leopard dog] to go walk and keep me busy in the afternoons.”

