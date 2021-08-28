Not perfectly, but Blue Jays start fast

While noting that winning is always the preferred outcome, Hegerle said the Crossover is something of a shakedown cruise for most of the teams involved. The matches are non-regional contests, so there's normally a lot of experimenting, shuffling of personnel and evaluating that goes on all weekend.

"The last match we had three liberos playing. ... The lineups change for every single team. It's about where we are and where we need to go," she noted. "We had a different lineup on the court for every match. ... This is a group that I trust, and they trust each other."

Graduation losses cost the Blue Jays a good deal of offensive firepower and back row talent. However, there are several veteran players returning to form the nucleus of this year's team.

"What I like about our returning players is they're really good leaders. They lead in the right way. Our returnees have a lot of maturity," Hegerle said. "Our all-staters are gone, but our other players have gotten better."

Although there was a lot of mixing and matching going on over the weekend, Hegerle said she was encouraged by how her players responded to differing roles.