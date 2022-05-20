 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Not much wind and a lot of Will as Zalatoris leads at PGA

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma wind came sweeping through Southern Hills and then swiftly left town in time for Will Zalatoris, Bubba Watson and yes, even Tiger Woods, to bring a sleepy PGA Championship to life on Friday.

Zalatoris hit the ball on the button whether he was in the fairway or the rough, running off three straight birdies in gentler afternoon conditions for a 4-under 66 and a one-shot lead over Mito Pereira of Chile.

Pereira missed a 7-foot putt on his final hole and had to settle for 64.

About an hour later, Watson missed a birdie putt from just inside 25 feet on the 18th hole and still delivered the 18th round of 63 in PGA Championship history.

Woods wasn't that spectacular, yet no less compelling. Outside the cut line with seven holes to play, he made a pair of 15-foot par putts and two birdies on his battered right leg for a 69 to make the cut in his second straight major.

He's still 12 shots behind Zalatoris, the 25-year-old from Dallas who is built like a 1-iron and could probably hit one flush with his eyes closed. Zalatoris, a premier ball-striker, was quick to acknowledge that timing was everything.

"We lucked out with the draw, for sure," he said. "I played the last eight holes with not much wind. But take it when you can get it."

His side of the draw faced the least of the wind on Thursday morning and Friday afternoon, and it showed. Of the 22 players under par going into the weekend, only five had to endure the worst of Oklahoma's notorious wind.

Justin Thomas concentrated on every shot, even short putts, in gusts that topped 30 mph in the morning and he was rightly proud of another 67 that put him atop the leaderboard. And then he could only watch from the couch of his rental home as the trees stopped swaying, the flags stopped whipping and birdies kept dropping.

Now it's 36 more holes of more wild weather — temperatures in the low 60s for Saturday with a strong chance of some rain — and an even playing field.

Zalatoris was at 9-under 131, the lowest 36-hole score in eight majors at Southern Hills, and will be in the final group with Pereira. Neither has won on the PGA Tour.

"I think it was lucky to get that draw," Pereira said. "Sometimes you get the bad draw, sometimes you get the good one. But today for sure the wind in the back nine, there was almost none."

Thomas was at 6-under 134, with Watson another shot behind.

Rory McIlroy was on the good side of the draw and failed to take advantage. He didn't make a birdie until the 13th hole. That was his only one in a round of 71, though three par saves at the end kept him within five of the lead.

"There's a long way to go, a lot of golf left," McIlroy said. "We're going to see a completely different golf course the next two days because of the wind direction. It's going to play completely differently. And that makes it very interesting."

Jordan Spieth, playing alongside McIlroy and Woods, finally got back to even par for the tournament until driving into the water on the 18th for a bogey and a 69. He was 10 shots behind in his bid to get the major keeping him from the career Grand Slam.

Zalatoris has some history at Southern Hills, winning the Trans-Mississippi Amateur in 2014 when the final two rounds were washed out by rain. His game works well here, and it showed.

He opened with a shot from the rough that tumbled across the length of the green to 2 feet. He hit another through a gap in the trees to 7 feet. Not only did he have a bogey-free card, all five of his birdies were inside 8 feet.

Zalatoris has plenty of experience in the majors. He was runner-up in the Masters to Hideki Matsuyama in his debut in 2021. This is his eighth major, and he already has four top 10s.

"They're tough golf courses that allows my ball-striking to really give me the best chances," he said. "Obviously, these greens aren't easy, but hitting them on the right tiers and being able to have the 15- to 25-footers where I'm not going up and down slopes is huge."

The weekend will not include Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who stumbled badly down the stretch and finished with a double bogey for a 75 to miss the cut — 4-over par — by two.

Jon Rahm thought he might have worked his way back into the mix with a 69 to get to 2-over 142, and he was skeptical about the forecast of wind abating.

"They said the wind was going to go down this afternoon. No, it's not. It's Oklahoma," Rahm said. "It's going to stay just as windy as we had."

If only.

Watson had never scored better than 68 in his previous 49 rounds in the PGA Championship. And then he dropped nine birdies and goes into the weekend with a chance. Woods in the 2007 PGA and Raymond Floyd in the 1982 PGA were the others with a 63 at Southern Hills. Both went on to win.

"Without the heat, the cloud cover made it a little bit softer. But when that wind died down, you just felt like you had a chance to score," Watson said.

Woods looked to be headed home after his double bogey on the par-3 11th, where he went from the high grass framing a stream to the bunker on the other side of the green. And then he saved par from a bunker on No. 12, hit wedge to 4 feet for birdie on the par-5 13th, saved par with another 15-footer on the next hole and hit his best shot on the 16th to 4 feet.

"I had to go grind and go to work, and I did," Woods said. "Hopefully, I can get a hot weekend and you never know."

Zalatoris

PGA Championship Par Scores

Friday

At Southern Hills Country Club

Tulsa, Okla.

Purse: $12 million

Yardage: 7,365; Par: 70

Second Round

Will Zalatoris, United States 66-65—131 -9

Mito Pereira, Chile 68-64—132 -8

Justin Thomas, United States 67-67—134 -6

Bubba Watson, United States 72-63—135 -5

Abraham Ancer, Mexico 67-69—136 -4

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 65-71—136 -4

Davis Riley, United States 68-68—136 -4

Stewart Cink, United States 69-68—137 -3

Matt Fitzpatrick, England 68-69—137 -3

Sam Burns, United States 71-67—138 -2

Tyrrell Hatton, England 70-68—138 -2

Chris Kirk, United States 68-70—138 -2

Matt Kuchar, United States 67-71—138 -2

Cameron Smith, Australia 68-70—138 -2

Gary Woodland, United States 70-68—138 -2

Cameron Young, United States 71-67—138 -2

Talor Gooch, United States 69-70—139 -1

Max Homa, United States 70-69—139 -1

Kevin Na, United States 68-71—139 -1

Joaquin Niemann, Chile 68-71—139 -1

Patrick Reed, United States 69-70—139 -1

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 72-67—139 -1

Adri Arnaus, Spain 72-68—140 E

Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-70—140 E

Tom Hoge, United States 66-74—140 E

Beau Hossler, United States 69-71—140 E

Viktor Hovland, Norway 70-70—140 E

Seamus Power, Ireland 71-69—140 E

Cameron Tringale, United States 72-68—140 E

Tony Finau, United States 69-72—141 +1

Tommy Fleetwood, England 71-70—141 +1

Rickie Fowler, United States 71-70—141 +1

Lanto Griffin, United States 72-69—141 +1

Lucas Herbert, Australia 68-73—141 +1

Robert Macintyre, Scotland 70-71—141 +1

Denny McCarthy, United States 73-68—141 +1

Justin Rose, England 71-70—141 +1

Xander Schauffele, United States 68-73—141 +1

Jordan Spieth, United States 72-69—141 +1

Aaron Wise, United States 69-72—141 +1

Keegan Bradley, United States 72-70—142 +2

Laurie Canter, England 72-70—142 +2

Kramer Hickok, United States 71-71—142 +2

Brooks Koepka, United States 75-67—142 +2

Jason Kokrak, United States 74-68—142 +2

Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 69-73—142 +2

Shane Lowry, Ireland 70-72—142 +2

Francesco Molinari, Italy 70-72—142 +2

Thomas Pieters, Belgium 69-73—142 +2

Jon Rahm, Spain 73-69—142 +2

Brendan Steele, United States 70-72—142 +2

Harold Varner III, United States 71-71—142 +2

Jason Day, Australia 71-72—143 +3

Justin Harding, South Africa 71-72—143 +3

Russell Henley, United States 70-73—143 +3

Si Woo Kim, South Korea 71-72—143 +3

Marc Leishman, Australia 72-71—143 +3

Troy Merritt, United States 73-70—143 +3

Shaun Norris, South Africa 71-72—143 +3

Adam Schenk, United States 71-72—143 +3

Sepp Straka, Austria 71-72—143 +3

Kevin Streelman, United States 71-72—143 +3

Tiger Woods, United States 74-69—143 +3

Cameron Davis, Australia 72-72—144 +4

Lucas Glover, United States 75-69—144 +4

Adam Hadwin, Canada 73-71—144 +4

Brian Harman, United States 74-70—144 +4

Billy Horschel, United States 75-69—144 +4

Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 74-70—144 +4

Patton Kizzire, United States 69-75—144 +4

Luke List, United States 74-70—144 +4

Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-72—144 +4

Maverick McNealy, United States 73-71—144 +4

Keith Mitchell, United States 72-72—144 +4

Collin Morikawa, United States 72-72—144 +4

Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 74-70—144 +4

Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 73-71—144 +4

Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 71-73—144 +4

Webb Simpson, United States 69-75—144 +4

Missed Cut

Branden Grace, South Africa 73-72—145 +5

Harry Higgs, United States 74-71—145 +5

Chan Kim, United States 72-73—145 +5

Kevin Kisner, United States 72-73—145 +5

Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-72—145 +5

Ryan Palmer, United States 73-72—145 +5

Ian Poulter, England 76-69—145 +5

J.J. Spaun, United States 72-73—145 +5

Henrik Stenson, Sweden 72-73—145 +5

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 73-73—146 +6

Dustin Johnson, United States 73-73—146 +6

Russell Knox, Scotland 74-72—146 +6

Jinichiro Kozuma, Japan 73-73—146 +6

Anirban Lahiri, India 73-73—146 +6

Alex Noren, Sweden 70-76—146 +6

Scottie Scheffler, United States 71-75—146 +6

Lee Westwood, England 75-71—146 +6

Y.E. Yang, South Korea 71-75—146 +6

Rich Beem, United States 73-74—147 +7

Matthew Borchert, United States 73-74—147 +7

Dean Burmester, South Africa 69-78—147 +7

Jason Dufner, United States 72-75—147 +7

Sergio Garcia, Spain 73-74—147 +7

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand 75-72—147 +7

Adam Scott, Australia 77-70—147 +7

John Daly, United States 72-76—148 +8

Yuki Inamori, Japan 72-76—148 +8

Bio Kim, South Korea 76-72—148 +8

Scott Stallings, United States 78-70—148 +8

Hudson Swafford, United States 74-74—148 +8

Ryan Brehm, United States 76-73—149 +9

Corey Conners, Canada 76-73—149 +9

Joel Dahmen, United States 73-76—149 +9

Sam Horsfield, England 74-75—149 +9

Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 77-72—149 +9

Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 74-75—149 +9

Oliver Bekker, South Africa 78-72—150 +10

Richard Bland, England 74-76—150 +10

Cameron Champ, United States 74-76—150 +10

Tyler Collet, United States 79-71—150 +10

Garrick Higgo, South Africa 74-76—150 +10

Matt Jones, Australia 73-77—150 +10

Jesse Mueller, United States 72-78—150 +10

Alex Beach, United States 73-78—151 +11

Michael Block, United States 78-73—151 +11

Patrick Cantlay, United States 76-75—151 +11

Alex Cejka, Germany 72-79—151 +11

Zach Johnson, United States 74-77—151 +11

Ryosuke Kinoshita, Japan 79-72—151 +11

Chad Ramey, United States 77-74—151 +11

Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 75-76—151 +11

Ryan Vermeer, United States 75-76—151 +11

Padraig Harrington, Ireland 77-75—152 +12

Kyle Mendoza, United States 75-77—152 +12

Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 73-79—152 +12

Daniel Berger, United States 73-80—153 +13

Brandon Bingaman, United States 78-75—153 +13

Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 78-75—153 +13

Nic Ishee, United States 78-75—153 +13

Takumi Kanaya, Japan 77-76—153 +13

Martin Kaymer, Germany 76-77—153 +13

Shaun Micheel, United States 76-77—153 +13

Dylan Newman, United States 78-75—153 +13

Matthew Wolff, United States 76-77—153 +13

Joohyung Kim, South Korea 78-76—154 +14

Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 77-77—154 +14

Carlos Ortiz, Mexico 79-75—154 +14

Wyatt Worthington, United States 77-77—154 +14

Paul Dickinson, United States 78-77—155 +15

Colin Inglis, United States 78-77—155 +15

Jared Jones, United States 79-78—157 +17

Casey Pyne, United States 79-78—157 +17

Shawn Warren, United States 78-79—157 +17

Tim Feenstra, United States 77-81—158 +18

Austin Hurt, United States 78-81—159 +19

Sean McCarty, United States 82-79—161 +21

Zac Oakley, United States 81-82—163 +23

