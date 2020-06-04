North Dakota's top corrections official resigns

North Dakota's top corrections official has resigned after 15 years.

Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday accepted the resignation of state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Director Leann Bertsch, effective July 31. Former Gov. John Hoeven first appointed her to the position in 2005. Burgum reappointed her in December 2016.

Bertsch submitted her resignation on Wednesday.

“While this role has its challenges, I have had the opportunity to work with some of the most talented corrections professionals in the nation,” Bertsch wrote. “They are unsung heroes who perform demanding, sometimes dangerous, and always critical functions for the State of North Dakota. I will always be grateful to have (led) such a remarkable agency.”

Bertsch has accepted a job as senior vice president-corrections for Utah-based Management & Training Corp., which manages private prisons and U.S. Job Corps centers.