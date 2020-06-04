North Dakota's top corrections official resigns

North Dakota's top corrections official has resigned after 15 years.
Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday accepted the resignation of state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Director Leann Bertsch, effective July 31. Former Gov. John Hoeven first appointed her to the position in 2005. Burgum reappointed her in December 2016.
Bertsch submitted her resignation on Wednesday.
“While this role has its challenges, I have had the opportunity to work with some of the most talented corrections professionals in the nation,” Bertsch wrote. “They are unsung heroes who perform demanding, sometimes dangerous, and always critical functions for the State of North Dakota. I will always be grateful to have (led) such a remarkable agency.”
Bertsch has accepted a job as senior vice president-corrections for Utah-based Management & Training Corp., which manages private prisons and U.S. Job Corps centers.
“Leann has reshaped the corrections landscape in North Dakota and beyond with innovative approaches and programs for youths and adults that focus on making better neighbors rather than better prisoners,” Burgum said in a statement. “We are saddened but not surprised that the private sector has recruited her for her talents and transformational leadership. Leann has our deepest gratitude for her 15 years of exceptional leadership at DOCR, and we wish her all the best in this next chapter of her career.”
Bertsch is the second Cabinet official of the Burgum administration to resign in as many weeks.
State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte resigned May 26, citing a desire to return to the private sector. Burgum named her interim replacement the next day. Tufte will stay on in an advisory role for two more weeks.
Burgum appointed her as North Dakota's top health official in February 2017. It's unclear if he asked her to resign amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said Burgum did not ask Bertsch to resign, and that her resignation is not related to Tufte's departure. Nowatzki said the governor was "very satisfied" with Bertsch's corrections response to the pandemic.
Bertsch's annual salary is $165,804.
The governor appointed Department Director of Administration Dave Krabbenhoft as interim director. His interim annual salary will be $144,312.
A search will be conducted for naming Bertsch's successor.
