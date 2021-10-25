North Dakotans cautioned about rare but dangerous bacteria; no cases confirmed in state

North Dakota health officials are cautioning people about a product pulled from Walmart shelves after it was linked to a potentially fatal disease.

There have been no cases of melioidosis documented in North Dakota. But it has been confirmed in four people, from Minnesota, Kansas, Texas and Georgia, and two of them died, according to The Associated Press.

The disease is linked to bacteria in an aromatherapy spray imported from India, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart have issued a recall for 3,900 bottles of the spray labeled “Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones,” in six scents. It was sold in 55 Walmart stores and on Walmart’s website starting in February.

“At this time, we do not know if any North Dakota stores sold the product,” said Michelle Dethloff, the state Health Department's director of infectious diseases and epidemiology. “Because it was available to purchase online, we want to make sure North Dakota residents are aware of this situation.”

People who have the product in their home should stop using it immediately, the Health Department said. They also should not throw it away but instead double-bag it in plastic zip-top bags, put it in a cardboard box and return it to a Walmart store.

Melioidosis is a rare in the United States, with about 12 cases reported annually. People can get it through direct contact with contaminated soil and water. The CDC said the infection is treatable if caught early and treated correctly. Symptoms can include fever, breathing problems, skin problems, neurological problems and gastro-intestinal issues. For more details, go to https://bit.ly/3mb84iD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0