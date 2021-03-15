North Dakota tribes, senators weigh in on Haaland confirmation to head Interior

Asked by Hoeven if she would recuse herself from matters related to Dakota Access, she said she would follow the advice of Interior's attorneys. Litigation is ongoing over the pipeline, which had a key permit rescinded last year. Standing Rock has concerns about the risk of an oil spill from the line, while developer Energy Transfer maintains the line is safe.

Cramer, in a statement, called Haaland "radical and out of touch with North Dakotans."

“From wanting to ban fracking to co-sponsoring the Green New Deal, Congresswoman Haaland’s vision for America would destroy the economy and ruin our energy security," he said. "Her refusal to recuse herself from decisions involving the Dakota Access Pipeline -- after participating in the DAPL protests that terrorized North Dakota -- is enough of a reason to oppose her. She is an environmental extremist who would rather lock up our public lands than manage and utilize them to the benefit of the public."

The five tribal nations with reservations in North Dakota urged Hoeven, Cramer and other senators earlier this year to support Haaland. In a letter, they cited her ability to work "in a bipartisan manner" and said she understands issues facing Western states, given that she's from New Mexico.