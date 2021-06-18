North Dakota to observe Juneteenth on Saturday

North Dakota will observe Juneteenth on Saturday under a law passed by the 2021 Legislature.

Juneteenth -- also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day -- commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free in 1865 in Galveston, Texas, where Union soldiers brought them the news two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

The North Dakota Legislature earlier this year passed a bipartisan bill recognizing Juneteenth as a ceremonial holiday. That means it's recognized by the state but is not an official paid holiday for state employees — something backers said likely would have hindered the bill’s passage.