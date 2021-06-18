North Dakota to observe Juneteenth on Saturday

North Dakota will observe Juneteenth on Saturday under a law passed by the 2021 Legislature.
Juneteenth -- also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day -- commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free in 1865 in Galveston, Texas, where Union soldiers brought them the news two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
The North Dakota Legislature earlier this year passed a bipartisan bill recognizing Juneteenth as a ceremonial holiday. That means it's recognized by the state but is not an official paid holiday for state employees — something backers said likely would have hindered the bill’s passage.
Gov. Doug Burgum signed the bill into law. He also has issued a proclamation declaring June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in North Dakota. He issued a similar proclamation last year.
“We encourage North Dakotans to observe this commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States and celebrate the ideals of liberty, justice and equality for all citizens,” Burgum said.
President Joe Biden on Thursday signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act establishing June 19 as a federal holiday. Because it falls on a Saturday this year, most federal employees observed the holiday Friday.
Nearly all states recognize Juneteenth in some fashion. At least seven states have designated it in law as an official paid state holiday — Illinois, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington, according to The Associated Press.