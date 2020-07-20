North Dakota schools work on health and safety plans for in-school instruction this fall

State testing data show that the virus has concentrated in counties with the highest populations, while other, more rural counties have very few or no cases. The diversity underscored a need for flexibility when creating the state guidance, Baesler told the Tribune during a recent interview.

“West Fargo and Bismarck are going to be extremely different than the home community that I grew up in, Flasher, or even further west, Horse Creek, where I think there might be eight students total. Even under non-COVID standards, they meet social distancing guidelines and crowd control guidelines,” Baelser said.

Horse Creek Public School Superintendent Carol Kieson told the Tribune prior to the release of the state’s guidance that she hoped to open the school in the fall with students physically in attendance. All 11 students within the district live on isolated ranches, and physical distancing and enhanced cleaning measures will be taken, she said. The school is in McKenzie County, which had 17 active cases as of Thursday.

Hettinger Public Schools in Adams County also expects to have onsite instruction to start the school year. Adams is the only county in the state that had yet to see a positive case as of Thursday.