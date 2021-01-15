North Dakota National Guard soldiers to help with inauguration security

About 130 North Dakota National Guard soldiers are deploying to the nation's capital to help with security during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.

The soldiers with the 816th Military Police Company will join 20 North Dakota Guard members already in Washington, D.C., in support of the 59th presidential inauguration. The 816th is headquartered in Dickinson, with a detachment in Bismarck.

Some of the soldiers left Friday; others will depart over the weekend via transport aircraft from the Texas Air National Guard.

“We are responding to a request from the D.C. National Guard seeking assistance,” said Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota Guard. “I continue to be proud of our soldiers’ and airmen’s ability to quickly respond when asked to serve. This short-term mobilization will not affect our ability to support the COVID-19 fight or any potential security operations within our state if called upon.”

The North Dakota soldiers will join more than 20,000 Guard members from dozens of other states to support security in Washington, according to The Associated Press. The beefing up of security comes in the wake of a mob of Trump supporters storming the Capitol last week.

