North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper dragged by suspect car, injured

A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper was treated at a Valley City hospital and released Monday after being dragged by a car driven by a drug suspect.

The trooper located a reported reckless driver at the Oriska rest area along Interstate 94 shortly before 7:30 a.m., and determined the woman was under the influence of methamphetamine. The woman resisted arrest, put the car in reverse and began to accelerate, dragging the trooper, according to the patrol.

The trooper was able to force the vehicle back into park, and the driver attempted to disarm the trooper, the agency reported. Two people helped the trooper get the woman out of the car, and she was handcuffed and taken into custody.

The 35-year-old Jamestown woman was arrested on drug counts and numerous other charges, including DUI, resisting arrest, assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Authorities say the car had been stolen in Minnesota's Clay County on July 5.

The woman was treated at the Valley City hospital for what the patrol said were minor injuries before being taken to jail.

The patrol did not immediately identify the trooper or elaborate on the officer's injuries other than to say they were not life-threatening.

