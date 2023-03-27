Ninety-eight people died in crashes on North Dakota roads in 2022, the lowest total since 97 in 2002.

North Dakota has seen a steady decrease in motor vehicle fatalities over the past 10 years, according to the state Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Division.

A total of 101 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in the state in 2021, and there were 100 traffic fatalities in both 2020 and 2019.

“Traffic fatalities continue to decline across the state and are the lowest they’ve been in 20 years. We continue to see progress in many areas; however, there is still work to be done to improve seat belt usage in the state,” DOT Director Ron Henke said in a statement Monday.

Forty-six of the people who died in crashes last year were unbelted, up from 37 in 2021, according to the department.

Thirty-five fatalities were alcohol-related, the same as the previous year. Twenty-five were speed-related, down from 29. Twenty-one fatalities were motorcyclists, an increase from eight.

So far this year there have been 16 fatalities, one more than at the same time last year.

North Dakota has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.