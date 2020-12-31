North Dakota health officials update COVID-19 vaccine priority groups

The North Dakota Department of Health has announced updated COVID-19 vaccine priority groups, providing guidance on who will be eligible to be vaccinated after groups in Phase 1A.
Phase 1A priority groups, which include health care workers and long-term care residents, are being vaccinated now. Groups in Phases 1B and 1C will be vaccinated next. In those phases, vaccine will be directed toward the elderly, essential workers and people with medical conditions that put them at risk for complications.
Those included in Phase 1B are, in order of priority:
- People age 75 and older
- People age 65-74 with two or more high-risk medical conditions
- Staff and people living in other congregate settings, such as correctional facilities, group homes, treatment centers and homeless shelters.
- People age 65 and older with one or more high-risk medical conditions
- People age 65 and older with or without high-risk medical conditions
- People with two or more high-risk medical conditions regardless of age
- Child care workers
- Workers employed by preschools or K-12 grades, including teachers, nutritional services workers, aides, bus drivers, principals, administrative staff and custodians.
A list of high-risk medical conditions can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html.
Phase 1C groups, in order of priority, are:
- North Dakota National Guard personnel not previously covered
- Grocery workers
- Workers at public safety (911) answering points
- Those in manufacturing related to the development or supply of COVID-19 vaccine
- Other health care/public health workers not included in Phase 1A
- People at free-standing clinical laundries
- Public transit workers, including bus, taxi and ride-share
- People age 16-64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions
- Blood bank workers not previously vaccinated
- Information technology workers
- All other essential workers per the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
A list of essential workers can be found at https://bit.ly/38OWH8q.
About 14,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in North Dakota so far, according to federal data. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, weeks apart.
The health department said in a statement Thursday that it will announce when vaccination will move to Phase 1B, which could be in mid-January. After Phase 1C, the state will move on to Phase 2, which includes the general population. Different areas of the state may start vaccinating other phases at different times, depending on the amount of vaccine available and the number of people who want to be vaccinated.
Those wishing to be vaccinated during their phase should contact their health care provider or local public health department.
Because of the limited vaccine quantity, the Department of Health has to prioritize which parts of the population will be vaccinated first. The COVID-19 Vaccine Ethics Committee was established to provide guidance on distributing the vaccine.
Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke at the state committee's Dec. 7 meeting advocated prioritizing older adults and people with underlying conditions that lead to complications from COVID-19.
Both Phase 1B and 1C follow recommendations made by the ethics committee.
