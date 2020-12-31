North Dakota health officials update COVID-19 vaccine priority groups

About 14,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in North Dakota so far, according to federal data. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, weeks apart.

The health department said in a statement Thursday that it will announce when vaccination will move to Phase 1B, which could be in mid-January. After Phase 1C, the state will move on to Phase 2, which includes the general population. Different areas of the state may start vaccinating other phases at different times, depending on the amount of vaccine available and the number of people who want to be vaccinated.