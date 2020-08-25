 Skip to main content
North Dakota Democrats' dinner to feature former HUD secretary

North Dakota Democrats' dinner to feature former HUD secretary

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro spoke at the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum in Sioux City, Iowa, on Tuesday. 

Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro will be the keynote speaker at the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party's Burdick Dinner event.

The 10th annual dinner, which honors the late U.S. Sens. Quentin and Jocelyn Burdick, will be held virtually at 6 p.m. Sept. 16. Tickets are available online. 

Castro was a contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, ending his bid in January.

"As a third-generation American and former U.S. cabinet secretary, he proves the American dream is achievable," Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen said in a statement. "He also has the wisdom and understanding to know that it’s not accessible for everyone. He has committed his life’s work to building infrastructure to help families get on their feet, so everyone has the opportunity to achieve.”

