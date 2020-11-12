North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 12: Federal farm aid increases in ND

North Dakota is getting another $8.5 million from the federal government to help pay for its coronavirus response.

The money is through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Upcoming testing

Custer Health will conduct public walk-up COVID-19 testing in New Salem on Friday.

Testing is from 2-4 p.m. at the New Salem Ambulance Bay, 115 N. Fifth St. To reach the site from Interstate 94, head south from the off-ramp, turn left onto Highway 10 and then take a right onto Fifth Street. The Ambulance Bay is a blue building on the left side of the road. Vehicles can be parked along the street. People are asked to enter the building through the main entrance door. They will exit through the alley door.

Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has had 59,173 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 9,312 in Burleigh County and 3,163 in Morton County. There have been 48,055 recoveries and 697 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 2,082 people have been hospitalized; 294 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 316,393 people, and conducted 973,331 total tests.