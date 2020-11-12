North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 12: Federal farm aid increases in ND

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: farm aid, federal aid, public testing and more.
Farm aid
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved nearly $342 million in aid to North Dakota farmers so far through the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
The program is providing direct payments nationwide to farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments are capped at $250,000 per producer. More than 160 commodities are eligible.
The government has approved more than $9.5 billion in payments in the second round application period. More than 576,000 applications have been approved nationally; nearly 14,000 were from North Dakota.
Up to $14 billion is available in this round. Applications are accepted through Dec. 11.
The aid is coming from two funding sources: the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to compensate for losses due to price declines, and the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate for losses due to market disruptions.
For more information go to farmers.gov/cfap.
Federal aid
North Dakota is getting another $8.5 million from the federal government to help pay for its coronavirus response.
The money is through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
Upcoming testing
Custer Health will conduct public walk-up COVID-19 testing in New Salem on Friday.
Testing is from 2-4 p.m. at the New Salem Ambulance Bay, 115 N. Fifth St. To reach the site from Interstate 94, head south from the off-ramp, turn left onto Highway 10 and then take a right onto Fifth Street. The Ambulance Bay is a blue building on the left side of the road. Vehicles can be parked along the street. People are asked to enter the building through the main entrance door. They will exit through the alley door.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 59,173 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 9,312 in Burleigh County and 3,163 in Morton County. There have been 48,055 recoveries and 697 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 2,082 people have been hospitalized; 294 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 316,393 people, and conducted 973,331 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
