North Dakota coronavirus news, March 26: Supreme Court suspends eviction proceedings (copy)

“Virtual urgent care visits are one way we will help patients with COVID-19 symptoms assess their options for treatment or testing,” CHI St. Alexius Health President Kurt Schley said. “Virtual visits allow for timely care delivery without putting other patients or our clinicians at risk for contracting the virus. And while it’s not intended to replace in-person care visits, it will help reduce patient volumes at care sites so we can serve those who need care the most.”

Load limits update

Load restrictions are remaining in place on all Stark County roads and highways.

Gov. Doug Burgum this week announced that the state is lifting seasonal load limits on state highways across North Dakota, to help facilitate commerce during the coronavirus outbreak.

That doesn’t apply to Stark County roads and highways -- only to state highways in the county, the sheriff’s office said.

More information is available at: https://www.starkcountynd.gov/?SEC=156FEC69-7296-4DBE-A2E4-1A4434AF2CCE.

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19: 23 in Burleigh County, eight apiece in Morton and Cass Counties, five in Stark County, four in Ward County, three in Ramsey County, two in Pierce County, and one each in Walsh, Dunn, Foster, McHenry and McIntosh counties. There have been no deaths. State and private labs have conducted 2,261 total tests, with 2,203 coming back negative. There have been 11 hospitalizations, and no deaths.

