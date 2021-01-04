North Dakota congressional delegation won't object to Biden's win

All three members of North Dakota's all-Republican congressional delegation say they will not support overturning the presidential election.

Congress convenes for a joint session Wednesday to confirm the Electoral College vote. The matter has split the Republican Party, with some supporting President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn his defeat in November, and others condemning it as undermining faith in Democracy.

U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D., on Monday said they will not object to Democrat Joe Biden's win. U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., said the same on Sunday. All said Congress has no authority to disqualify electors.

"Each state certifies its electoral vote, not Congress," Hoeven said in a statement. "The people of North Dakota do not want Congress to determine their vote, and we should not set the precedent by doing it for other states."

All three, however, questioned the integrity of the election. Hoeven and Cramer said they would support establishing an independent commission to examine the election. Congress is unlikely to agree to that, according to The Associated Press.

