North Dakota Capitol display brings in the new year

The North Dakota Capitol in Bismarck helped bring in the new year with a window light display of "2021."

The New Year's numbers tradition dates to the 1970s, according to the state Office of Management and Budget.

But the Capitol tower through the years has helped marked other holidays, including with a Christmas tree at Christmas. The first display was a cross, in 1934.

Capitol lights also have marked other significant events through the years, including North Dakota State University football national championships and University of North Dakota hockey national titles.

