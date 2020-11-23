North Dakota airport passenger numbers grow in October as pandemic recovery continues

Airline passenger numbers in North Dakota in October reached their highest level since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last March.

There were 47,574 boardings at the eight commercial service airports in the state, up from 39,451 in September and the previous high of 43,559 in August.

Airport boardings reached a historic low of about 5,000 in April but have been slowly rebounding since, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. The passenger numbers rose to 13,474 in May, to 24,313 in June and to 39,660 in July.

“The positive trend in passenger numbers over the last few months is an encouraging sign that travelers are beginning to once again look at aviation as a safe and cost-effective mode of transportation,” Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner said in a statement.

“Domestic airline fares in our state are currently averaging around a 10-year low, which has greatly helped to spur passenger demand," he said. "Additionally, the recent news of the successful COVID-19 vaccine trials has helped to provide hope that the recovery in air passenger demand will continue into the near future.”