North Dakota airport passenger numbers grow in October as pandemic recovery continues

Airline passenger numbers in North Dakota in October reached their highest level since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last March.
There were 47,574 boardings at the eight commercial service airports in the state, up from 39,451 in September and the previous high of 43,559 in August.
Airport boardings reached a historic low of about 5,000 in April but have been slowly rebounding since, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. The passenger numbers rose to 13,474 in May, to 24,313 in June and to 39,660 in July.
“The positive trend in passenger numbers over the last few months is an encouraging sign that travelers are beginning to once again look at aviation as a safe and cost-effective mode of transportation,” Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner said in a statement.
“Domestic airline fares in our state are currently averaging around a 10-year low, which has greatly helped to spur passenger demand," he said. "Additionally, the recent news of the successful COVID-19 vaccine trials has helped to provide hope that the recovery in air passenger demand will continue into the near future.”
North Dakota has commercial service airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown. During April they had their lowest monthly passenger count since record keeping began 40 years ago, at about 5% of normal expected traffic. Boardings in October were 47% of normal, or down 53% from October 2019.
All of the eight airports in October saw passenger drops over the year. The decline in Bismarck was 53%, in Dickinson it was 60% and in Williston it was 73%, again worst in the state.
Year-to-date boardings at the eight airports are down about 51% overall. They're down in Bismarck by the same percentage. The decline in Dickinson is 51% and in Williston 63%.
The Federal Aviation Administration awarded more than $85 million in aid to 53 North Dakota airports through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Bismarck airport was awarded more than $20 million.
