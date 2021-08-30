 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Dakota airline boardings move closer to pre-pandemic levels
0 Comments
top story

North Dakota airline boardings move closer to pre-pandemic levels

  • 0
031921-nws-airport.jpg (copy)

Boardings at North Dakota's commercial service airports including the one in Bismarck are moving closer to pre-pandemic levels.

 Tom Stromme

Airline boardings at North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports in July moved closer to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.

Last month's total of 92,922 passengers was the highest count since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. Boardings bottomed out in April 2020 at the lowest level in recorded history, at about 5,000 passengers. They've been climbing relatively steadily since.

The airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown all saw a July increase in passengers from the previous year. Bismarck's 22,209 boardings were nearly double its 2020 figure, though a drop of 23% from July 2019.

Other airports were closer to their July 2019 levels, particularly Hector International in Fargo -- the state's largest. Its boardings last month were more than 2 ½ times higher than in July 2020, and just 1.3% below its 2019 figure, which was a July record for the airport.

“The July airline boarding numbers have exceeded our expectations and we are excited to see multiple airports within the state have reached or are close to reaching pre-pandemic demand levels,” state Aeronautics Director Kyle Wanner said. 

Year-to-date boardings continue to be ahead of the 2020 pace at all airports except Williston. Statewide, they're up more than 35%.

“We hope that the demand for air travel is sustained and continues to trend in a positive direction as we move into the next half of 2021," Wanner said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News