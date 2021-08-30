North Dakota airline boardings move closer to pre-pandemic levels

Airline boardings at North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports in July moved closer to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.

Last month's total of 92,922 passengers was the highest count since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. Boardings bottomed out in April 2020 at the lowest level in recorded history, at about 5,000 passengers. They've been climbing relatively steadily since.

The airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown all saw a July increase in passengers from the previous year. Bismarck's 22,209 boardings were nearly double its 2020 figure, though a drop of 23% from July 2019.

Other airports were closer to their July 2019 levels, particularly Hector International in Fargo -- the state's largest. Its boardings last month were more than 2 ½ times higher than in July 2020, and just 1.3% below its 2019 figure, which was a July record for the airport.

“The July airline boarding numbers have exceeded our expectations and we are excited to see multiple airports within the state have reached or are close to reaching pre-pandemic demand levels,” state Aeronautics Director Kyle Wanner said.