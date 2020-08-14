No fall football for Bison

North Dakota State will not be playing football this fall, the university announced on Friday.
According to a brief news release, NDSU is planning to play a Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule in the spring of 2021 and potentially the FCS playoffs.
NDSU's first three games -- at Oregon (Sept. 5), Drake (Sept. 12) and North Carolina A&T (Sept. 19) -- have been canceled for several weeks.
On Aug. 7, the MVFC announced it would not be playing a fall season. The same day, the University of North Dakota announced it would not be playing in the fall and would instead focus on the spring. NDSU had not made any statement regarding the fall season until Friday. The NCAA announced on Thursday that all fall sports championships had been canceled. The decision does not apply to major college football (FBS).
NDSU's original schedule called for home games against Illinois State, South Dakota State, Youngstown State and UND. Road games included Northern Iowa, Indiana State, Missouri State and UND.
The Bison have won eight of the last nine FCS championships, including last year's 16-0 season. It was the first 16-0 season in NCAA football since Yale in 1894.
With a loaded roster returning, the Bison were a heavy favorite to win their fourth straight FCS title. Quarterback Trey Lance, last year's freshman and player of the year in the FCS, was back. Lance and offensive tackle Dillon Radunz both have been projected as potential first-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft. Many draft analysts have Lance as potential high first-round selection.
Lance and Radunz may face the difficult decision of either playing in the spring of opting our and preparing for the draft.
HERO Sports had five Bison players as preseason All-Americans. Joining Lance and Radunz were offensive tackle Cordell Volson of Balfour, N.D., offensive guard Nash Jensen and safety Michael Tutsie. Lance, Radunz and Jensen are from Minnesota. Tutsie is out of Indianapolis.
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
