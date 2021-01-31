No. 6 Houston routs SMU for 8th straight win

HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and No. 6 Houston beat SMU 70-48 on Sunday for its eighth straight win.
Sasser bounced back to make five of his last 10 shots. After scoring just three points in a victory over Tulane on Thursday, he opened 0-for-5 against the Mustangs.
“My teammates kept telling me every time I went to the bench, ‘Keep shooting the ball,'" Sasser said. “Coach (Kelvin Sampson) tells me all the time he doesn’t care how many I miss, just keep shooting. Even when I am off to a bad start like that, I keep shooting and gaining confidence because my teammates put that confidence in me even though I miss.”
Justin Gorham had nine points and 17 rebounds for Houston (15-1, 10-1 American Athletic Conference), which won its 20th consecutive home game. Reggie Chaney added 10 points.
The Cougars won despite shooting only 34 percent.
Houston outrebounded SMU 45-33 and committed 10 turnovers.
Kendric Davis led SMU (9-4, 5-4) with 11 points. Feron Hunt and Yor Anei each scored 10 points for the Mustangs, who made 32 percent of their shots.
Houston led 28-24 at halftime, then went on a 14-3 run, capped by Gorham’s three-point play with 16 minutes left.
No. 13 Ohio St. 79, Michigan St. 62
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — No. 13 Ohio State caught Michigan State in the midst of a uncommon skid and beat the blue-blood Big Ten program for the first time in its last five tries.
The Spartans had 20 days off because of COVID-19 issues and then lost to Rutgers by 30 points on Thursday night. The shooting went cold again in the second half on Sunday, and the opportunistic Buckeyes cruised to a 79-62 rout.
E.J. Liddell had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Justice Sueing added 17 to lead the Buckeyes (14-4, 8-4 Big Ten), who again played solid defense. They've won three in a row and six of seven.
Michigan State (8-6, 2-6) played better but still started sloppily, committing six turnovers and a dozen fouls in the first half while hitting two of their 10 3-point tries in the frame.
Joshua Langford led the Spartans with 14 points. They shot a dismal 32.1 percent as a team after managing just 28.6% against Rutgers.
WOMEN
No. 3 UConn 100, No. 17 DePaul 67
CHICAGO (AP) — Christyn Williams scored a career-high 29 points, Paige Bueckers added 22 points and personal-best 10 assists, and No. 3 UConn bounced back from a rare loss to beat No. 17 DePaul 100-67 on Sunday afternoon.
The Huskies (11-1, 9-0 Big East) haven’t dropped consecutive games in 28 years. And they weren’t about to let it happen this time, after losing at No. 19 Arkansas on Thursday.
UConn used a dominant second quarter to build a 14-point halftime lead. The Huskies remained in control the rest of the way and improved to 19-1 all-time against DePaul (9-4, 6-2) — 19-0 under Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma.
“It’s just lousy playing basketball this time in their lives,” Auriemma said. “There’s nothing to get excited about. This is just glorified practice, except you’re playing against another team. There’s no crowd. There’s no energy. People think, ‘Well, what’s the difference?’ It’s a huge difference. Basketball is meant to be played with the emotion of the game.
“These games that I see are devoid of emotion, so you have to create your own,” he said. “And I thought we did that today.”
Williams made 12 of 15 shots. Bueckers nailed a personal-best 5 of 7 3-pointers. The star freshman also had seven rebounds and just one turnover.
Evina Westbrook scored 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. The Huskies shot over 50 percent and finished six points shy of their season high in a matchup between two of the nation’s most prolific scoring teams.
Sonya Morris scored 19 for DePaul, which had won four in a row since a loss at UConn. Lexi Held added 16 points.
No. 4 S. Carolina 87, Alabama 63
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 12 of her 21 points in the third quarter as No. 4 South Carolina won its 18th straight over Alabama and 28th in a row over Southeastern Conference opponents with an 87-63 victory on Sunday.
Cooke, the team's leading scorer, struggled to find her touch early on with just four points at the half as the Gamecocks (14-1, 9-0 SEC) trailed. But Cooke, the lightning quick 5-foot-9 sophomore, got it going in a major way after halftime as she led a 15-5 surge that put South Carolina ahead for good.
Aliyah Boston got the decisive stretch started with a go-ahead layup. Soon after, Cooke hit a 3-pointer and a pair of driving layups as South Carolina moved ahead 51-46. When Cooke added another three a minute later, the Gamecocks were up 58-46 and would not be caught.
Alabama (12-4, 5-4) looked for a while like it was ready to end its long losing streak to the Gamecocks, who last lost to the Crimson Tide in 2008 before coach Dawn Staley arrived.
This time, though, the Crimson Tide took advantage of open shots early and shoddy defense near the end of the opening half to lead 41-40 — just the fourth time this season South Carolina has trailed at the break.
Things changed after halftime as Cooke powered South Carolina to its 11th consecutive win since its lone loss, a 54-46 defeat to No. 2 North Carolina State on Dec. 3.
Jordan Lewis led Alabama with 19 points while Jasmine Walker had 15 before fouling out.
No. 6 Stanford 74, Washington 48
SEATTLE (AP) — Stanford closed out a seemingly endless road trip of nearly two months with a 74-48 win over shorthanded Washington on Sunday for its fourth straight win.
Hannah Jump matched her season-high with 15 points off the bench and Stanford used a fast start to cruise the easy victory.
The Cardinal (15-2, 12-2 Pac-12) led by 19 after scoring a season-high 28 points in the first quarter and were never threatened in completing a three-game sweep of the Washington schools this week. The Cardinal defeated Washington State twice before knocking off the Huskies to complete the extended road trip.
Lexie Hull and Kiana Williams both added 12 points for the Cardinal.
Quay Miller led Washington (4-8, 1-8) with 14 points. Haley Van Dyke and Darcy Rees both finished with nine.
Washington had only nine players in uniform and was without leading scorer Tameiya Sadler.
No. 8 Texas A&M 60, Georgia 48
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — N’dea Jones had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 8 Texas A&M to a 60-48 victory over No. 22 Georgia on Sunday.
The Aggies (16-1, 7-1 in SEC) added 13 points from Kayla Wells and 10 from Ciera Johnson 12 to complement Jones’ 12th double-double of the season.
Gabby Connally had 18 points for Georgia (13-4, 5-4) and Que Morrison added 12.
A&M leaned on defense to build a 57-44 lead as Georgia missed 11 of 12 field goals. Turnovers told the tale as the Aggies scored 21 points off 18 Lady Bulldogs turnovers. The Aggies had the same number of turnovers, but Georgia scored only three points of them.
Texas A&M took control of the game in the third quarter with an 8-0 run for a 39-30 lead capped by a Jones’ jumper. Wells added a layup in the spurt with Jones scoring two layups.