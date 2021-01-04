No. 5 South Carolina women roll over Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Destanni Henderson had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead No. 5 South Carolina to a 77-60 victory over Alabama on Monday night.
The Crimson Tide cut the deficit as low as eight points late in the third quarter, but Zia Cooke scored nine of her 18 total points during the final 11 minutes to keep the Gamecocks (7-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) in near-total control down the stretch.
South Carolina’s starting lineup averaged 1.6 inches taller than their counterparts on the Crimson Tide roster, and the Gamecocks certainly made the most of that advantage in this one.
South Carolina actually hauled in more rebounds on offense (26) than the Crimson Tide could pull down on defense (24), giving the Gamecocks a decisive 55-31 edge.
That allowed the Gamecocks to score twice as many second-chance points (22) as Alabama (11).
Jordan Lewis scored a career-high 28 points for Alabama (8-1, 1-1), topping her previous best of 27 against Missouri on Thursday.
The Gamecocks have now defeated four consecutive opponents by at least 16 points, dating back to the team’s eight-point loss to No. 3 NC State on Dec. 3.
<h3>Maryland 74, Indiana 80
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ashley Owusu scored 20 points, including the clinching free throw with 4.3 seconds left, and No. 12 Maryland held off No. 19 Indiana 84-80 on Monday night after letting a 16-point fourth-quarter lead dwindle to three.
Diamond Miller also had 20 points for the Terrapins (7-1, 3-0 Big Ten), who led 23-9 after one quarter and by double figures midway through the fourth quarter. Chloe Bibby added 15 points and Katie Benzan, a senior transfer from Harvard where she was a first-team All-Ivy League player three times, added 12.
Grace Berger had a career-high 26 points for the Hoosiers (5-3, 3-1), who are now 0-11 against Maryland. Mackenzie Holmes added 18 points and 11 rebounds and Jaelynn Penn scored 10.
Benzan opened the game with consecutive 3-pointers and Owusu had eight points in the first quarter when Maryland hit 10 of 15 shots. With 2:20 to go in the first half, Indiana cut the deficit to seven but Owusu hit a 3 and Collins made two free throws to make it 41-29 at the break.
Penn scored six straight points in a 10-0 Indiana run early in the second half that cut the deficit to two but a pair of 7-0 runs helped Maryland go into the fourth quarter on top 61-47.
Holmes had 12 points and Berger 10 with five assists in the fourth quarter to fuel the Indiana rally, made more impressive by the loss of Penn with an ankle injury at the end of the third quarter.
Ali Patberg hit a 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds remaining to pull Indiana within 83-80.
Maryland is still without standout freshman Angel Reese, who hurt an ankle less than three minutes into a game on Dec. 3.
<h3>No. 16 Ohio State 82, Penn State 69
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Madison Greene had 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Jacy Sheldon scored 21 points and No. 16 Ohio State beat Penn State 82-69 on Monday night in its first game since Dec. 10.
Ohio State led by as many as 18 points in the second half before Penn State started the fourth quarter on an 8-2 run to cut it to 68-61 with 7:21 left. Greene scored eight points during Ohio State's 12-5 spurt for a 14-point lead at the 2:36 mark.
Ohio State (5-0, 1-0 Big Ten) went 24 days between games after pausing due to COVID-19 protocols, last beating Miami (Ohio).
Braxtin Miller added 10 points for the Buckeyes, who were missing three players — including leading scorer (17.8) and rebounder (10.5) Dorka Juhasz. Ohio State is scheduled to face Illinois on Thursday and Rutgers on Sunday.
Makenna Marisa had 21 points and nine rebounds for Penn State (3-4, 0-3). Kelly Jekot scored 12 points of her 19 points in the second quarter and Niya Beverley, a transfer from Wisconsin, added 14 points. The Lady Lions host No. 19 Indiana on Thursday.