No. 15 Iowa beats No. 25 Rutgers

Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr., center, looks to pass around Iowa center Luka Garza, left, and guard CJ Fredrick, right, during the first half of Wedneday's game in Iowa City, Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Joe Wieskamp scored 26 points and Luka Garza overcame a slow start to score 22 as No. 15 Iowa beat No. 25 Rutgers 79-66 on Wednesday night.

The Hawkeyes (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten), who fell out of the top 10 of the Associated Press poll this week for the first time this season, were coming off a stretch of four losses in the last five games.

Wieskamp, who had 16 points in the first half, added 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Garza, the nation’s leading scorer at 25.5 points per game, missed his first five shots and didn’t score until the 8-minute mark of the first half. He had just eight points in the first half on 2 of 10 shooting, but was 6 of 10 from the field in the second half.

Garza also had 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season.

Jordan Bohannon had 12 points for the Hawkeyes.

Geo Baker led Rutgers (11-7, 7-7) with 11 points, and Jacob Young added 10.

No. 8 Houston 82, South Florida 65

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Quentin Grimes had 29 points and No. 8 Houston beat South Florida 82-65 on Wednesday night, spoiling the Bulls' first game in 32 days because of coronavirus interruptions.

Tied at 25 at the eight-minute mark, the Cougars (17-2, 11-2 American Athletic) shot 58% in the first half and led 43-35 at halftime. DeJon Jarreau scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half and also had eight assists.

Houston pushed the pace in the second half and outscored USF 29-8 in the first 9:18 of the half to take a 72-44 lead. South Florida (7-6, 3-4) got as close at 76-61 with 6:01 remaining, but did not hit another field goal.

Justin Gorham added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars.

No. 9 Virginia 57, Georgia Tech 49

ATLANTA (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 18 points, Kihei Clark added 14 and No. 9 Virginia pulled away from Georgia Tech down the stretch for a 57-49 victory on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers (14-3, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) finished on a 16-5 run in a game that was tight most of the way.

Georgia Tech (9-7, 5-5) lost to Virginia for the second time this season and missed a chance to give its postseason resume a big boost.

The Yellow Jackets led 44-41 with 6:18 remaining after Jose Alvarado hit a jumper, but the Cavaliers dominated the rest of the way.

Clark and Murphy keyed the closing run with big 3-pointers. Virginia missing only one of its final nine shots from the field.

