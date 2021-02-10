No. 15 Iowa beats No. 25 Rutgers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Joe Wieskamp scored 26 points and Luka Garza overcame a slow start to score 22 as No. 15 Iowa beat No. 25 Rutgers 79-66 on Wednesday night.

The Hawkeyes (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten), who fell out of the top 10 of the Associated Press poll this week for the first time this season, were coming off a stretch of four losses in the last five games.

Wieskamp, who had 16 points in the first half, added 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Garza, the nation’s leading scorer at 25.5 points per game, missed his first five shots and didn’t score until the 8-minute mark of the first half. He had just eight points in the first half on 2 of 10 shooting, but was 6 of 10 from the field in the second half.

Garza also had 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season.

Jordan Bohannon had 12 points for the Hawkeyes.

Geo Baker led Rutgers (11-7, 7-7) with 11 points, and Jacob Young added 10.

No. 8 Houston 82, South Florida 65

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Quentin Grimes had 29 points and No. 8 Houston beat South Florida 82-65 on Wednesday night, spoiling the Bulls' first game in 32 days because of coronavirus interruptions.